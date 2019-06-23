Tributes paid following death of popular Donegal rally driver

It’s been confirmed that the rally driver who died following an incident in the Donegal International Rally this afternoon was Manus Kelly.

The 41 year old married father of five was a prominent businessman and councillor.

Manus and his co-driver Donal Barrett, were the overall winners of the Joule Donegal International Rally for the past three years.

Last month, Manus Kelly was elected to Donegal County Council as one of three Fianna Fail representatives in the Letterkenny Electoral Area.

He was Managing Director of Tailored Facility Solutions Ltd in Letterkenny.

Tributes have been paid in sporting, political and business circles.

Donal Barrett was injured in the crash, he is being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Damien Crawford is a long time member of Donegal Motor Club, and was Club Stewart for the event.

He says the loss of Manus Kelly is a devastating blow……..

A statement issued this evening reads –

“Donegal Motor Club & Motorsport Ireland would like to extend its sympathies to the family and friends of Manus Kelly who was fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing in the Donegal International Rally on Sunday 23rd June 2019.

Manus was a three time winner of the rally and was immensely popular in the rally fraternity. He was elected to Donegal County Council in the recent elections and was a prominent business man in Donegal.

Our thoughts are with his family and all affected at this time”.