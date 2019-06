Donegal won their 10th Ulster title on Sunday when they overcame Cavan in the final on a scoreline of 1-24 v 2-16.

Jamie Brennan put in a man of the match performance, scoring 1-04 for Donegal. Patrick McBrearty scored 0-05 while Michael Murphy scored 0-04.

After the match, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner and Hugh McFadden…

Michael Murphy and Leo McLoone gave their thoughts to Pauric Hilferty…