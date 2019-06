The Anglo-Celt Cup will remain in Donegal for another year as Donegal were 5 point winners over Cavan on Sunday in Clones.

1-24 v 2-16 was the final score in a game that Donegal, though the scores were tight at times, never looked in trouble in.

Pauric Hilferty spoke with Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton and Jason McGee after the win…

Tom Comack was speaking with Paddy McGrath and Odhran McFadden Ferry…