Fianna Fail leader pays tribute to Manus Kelly

The Fianna Fáil Leader has expressed his deep sadness at the tragic death of rally driving champion and Donegal County Councillor, Manus Kelly.

In a statement this evening, Micháel Martin offered his sincere condolences and those of the Fianna Fáil party to Manus’s wife Bernie, his five young children, his parents Jacqueline and Donal, and to each of his eight siblings.

He said Manus had just embarked on a promising career in local politics having recently been elected to Donegal County Council representing the Fianna Fáil party. It was obvious throughout his recent election campaign that he was passionate and entirely committed to serving the people of the Letterkenny electoral area which he cherished.

Mr Martin added Manus made a huge contribution to his community. As a self-employed businessman, he employed 60 people in Letterkenny. He was an active fundraiser and advocate for the Letterkenny University Hospital. He had great commitment to the GAA and managed his local club, Glenswilly to Junior B success in 2016.