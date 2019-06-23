Donegal Motor Club confirms rally fatality

It’s been confirmed that a competitor has died on the third day of the Donegal International Rally.

A statement has just been issued confirming that the Donegal Motor Club are liaising with the competitor’s family.

A full investigation has been initiated, and Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club both say they will be fully assisting in that investigation.

The statement adds that Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

Statement in full –

It is with regret that Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club announce that a fatality has occurred during the final day of the 2019 Donegal International Rally on Sunday 23rd June. The Donegal Motor Club are liaising with the family of the competitor involved.

The three day annual event takes place in June each year and attracts large numbers of spectators and in excess of 200 competitors took part in this years’ event.

The relevant authorities have begun a full investigation into the incident and will be assisted by Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club. Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

The entire motorsport community extends its fullest sympathy to the family of the bereaved. More information may be released later.