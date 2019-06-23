Donegal are Ulster Champions for 10th time

Donegal have retained the Anglo-Celt Cup and put their names on it for the 10th time following their Ulster final win over Cavan today in Clones.

1-24 v 2-16 was the final score with Donegal having 12 different names on the score sheet in a comprehensive performance by Declan Bonner’s men.

Jamie Brennan was the high scoring man for Donegal as he scored 1-04. Patrick McBrearty scored 0-05 while Michael Murphy scored 0-04. Jason McGee and Ciaran Thompson scored 0-02 each while it was 0-01 apiece for Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Ryan McHugh, Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee, Niall O’Donnell, Michael Langan, Oisin Gallen and Daire Ó Baoill.

Donegal now go on to compete in the Super 8’s.

Pauric Hilferty and Brendan Kilcoyne spoke at the final whistle…