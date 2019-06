Donegal striker Amber Barrett is turning professional in Germany.

The Republic of Ireland International has signed a two year deal with FC Köln.

Barrett is coming to the end of her teaching training and will move to the Bundesliga side next month.

She scored 30 goals this season for her club Peamount United and has been the Golden Boot winner for the past two seasons in the Women’s National League.

Barrett spoke with Enda Coll following confirmation of her move to Germany…