41 people detained on busy night for gardai in Letterkenny

Gardai have reported a busy night after day two of the Donegal International Rally.

There were 41 people in Garda custody between 5pm yesterday evening and 7am this morning at Letterkenny Garda Station.

There were 21 arrests for Public order offences, one arrest for an assault on a Garda member, eight arrests for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, one arrest for the sale and supply of drugs, and one arrest for a Section 3 assault (Assault causing harm).

There were four arrests for dangerous driving, one arrest for being drunk in charge and four arrests for drink driving.