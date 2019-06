Tyrone had a 4 point win over Longford on Saturday evening in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2.

2-15 v 1-14 was the final score in Pearse Park.

Tyrone led by 2-07 v 0-05 at half-time with their goals coming from both the fist and the boot of Cathal McShane.

Tyrone now progress to the 3rd round of qualifiers.

After the match, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke with Francis Mooney…

