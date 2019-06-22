SS9 Gartan: Declan and Brian Boyle OUT of Donegal International Rally

The big news coming from Special Stage 9 Gartan in the 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally is that Declan and Brian Boyle are out after they crashed during the stage.

They were pushing to make up time that they had lost on SS8 due to a puncture.

Oisin Kelly had the details live on Highland Radio…

Sam Moffett leads Craig Breen by 0.6 seconds in the International with Callum Devine third, Garry Jennings now moves up to fourth place while Josh Moffett now takes fifth.

In the National, Ian Barrett extended his lead at the top over Ryan Loughran to 4.7 seconds after SS9.