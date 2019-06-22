SS8: Drama in Stage 8 with new leaders in International and National

There are enw leaders in both the International and National categories of the 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally following SS8 Glen.

Declan Boyle, who led going into the stage, suffered a puncture so he has dropped down to 4th place overall while it’s Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in a Fiesta WRC who takes top spot. He is 0.6 seconds ahead of second placed Craig Breen while Callum Devine is in third, a further 12.6 seconds back, in his Fiesta R5.

2018 National winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett also had a puncture on SS8 which means they drop from 7th to 11th overall.

In the National, 2018 champion Ian Barrett leads the way now in his Darrian T90, just 1 second ahead of former leader Ryan Loughran. Damien Tourish is third, Jonathan Pringle sits fourth while fifth place is taken up by Kevin Gallagher.

Chris Ashmore reports from the end of SS8…