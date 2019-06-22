SS13 Knockalla: More drama as Ian Barrett loses a lot of time

The big news coming out of SS13 Knockalla is that Ian Barrett has lost a lot of time following an off on the stage in his Darrian T90.

In the International, Sam Moffett has increased his advantage over Craig Breen to 15.4 seconds in the battle of the Fiesta WRCs at the top.

Callum Devine retains third in his Fiesta R5, 22.7 seconds behind Breen, while Garry Jennings is fourth in his Subaru Impreza WRC, a further 6.8 seconds back. Josh Moffett rounds off the Top 5 in his Hyundai i20 R5.

Ryan Loughran retakes the lead in the National now and he is 4.5 seconds ahead of Damien Tourish with both competitors in Escort Mk2s. Declan Gallagher is up to third in his Toyota Starlet a further 49.6 seconds back.

Damien Gallagher is fourth in the National while Mark Alcorn is fifth.

Oisin Kelly has the latest from SS13 Knockalla…