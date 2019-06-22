SS12: Kevin Gallagher is out as Moffett and Barrett retain their leads in International and National

Kevin Gallagher was forced to pull in on SS12 Carn Hill due to mechanical problems with his Darrian, which brings an end to his 2019 Donegal Rally.

Oisin Kelly wrapped up the action from SS12…

Former winner James Cullen gave his thoughts on what’s to come to Chris Ashmore…

Craig Breen pulled back 0.2 seconds on International leader Sam Moffett but the Monaghan still leads by 6.3 seconds in his Fiesta WRC.

Third place in the International is still the Fiesta R5 of Callum Devine – he is 18 seconds off of Breen’s pace. Garry Jennings is fourth a further 14.6 seconds back in his Subaru Impreza WRC while Josh Moffett rounds off the Top 5 in his Hyundai i20 R5.

In the National it’s still Ian Barrett with the lead there in his Darrian T90 and he has 19.9 seconds to spare over the Escort Mk2 of Ryan Loughran. Damien Tourish, also in an Escort Mk2, is third – a further 7.6 seconds back.

Declan Gallagher is in fourth place in the National in a Toyota Starlet while it’s another Escort Mk2 in fifth, that car being driven by Damien Gallagher.