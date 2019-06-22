SS10 Glen: Moffett and Barrett extends their leads in International and National

Sam Moffett has extended his lead in the International Category of the 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally to 2.8 seconds in his Fiesta WRC. He is ahead of Craig Breen, also in a Fiesta WRC, who is a further 11.1 seconds ahead of Callum Devine who leads the R5 category in his Fiesta R5.

In the National Category, 2018 winner Ian Barrett now has a 12.2 second lead over second placed Ryan Loughran in his Darrian T90, with Loughran in a Mk2 Escort. Damien Tourish is in third, also in a Mk2 Escort and he’s 23.8 seconds off Barrett’s time.

Oisin Kelly wrapped up all the action from SS10 Glen…