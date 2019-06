As the cars were in service ahead of the final loop of Day 2, which is SS13 Knockalla & SS14 Carn Hill, Sam Moffett led the International Category by 6.2 seconds ahead of Craig Breen while Ian Barrett had a 19.9 second lead in the National ahead of Ryan Loughran.

Chris Ashmore spoke with leader Sam Moffett as well as Rory Kennedy (Co-Driver for Garry Jennings), Alaistair Fisher and John O’Donnell (co-driver for Mark Alcorn in the National)..