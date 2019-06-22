Reaction from Service after SS09 & SS10

The cars are in service following their second loop around the Gartan and Glen stages on Day 2 of the Joule Donegal International Rally, which means they have reached the halfway point, having completed 10 stages of the 20.

Sam Moffett is leading the International in his Fiesta WRC ahead of Craig Breen, also in a Fiesta WRC. 2.8 seconds is the difference between them.

The gap has widened in the National with 2018 winner Ian Barrett, in a Darrian T90, leading the Escort Mk2 of Ryan Loughran by 12.2 seconds.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Sam Moffett, Craig Breen, Callum Devine, Manus Kelly and Joe McGonigle as they headed into service…

Oisin also spoke with Ian Barrett, Gareth Doherty, Damien Tourish, Declan Gallagher, Kevin Gallagher, Seamus Leonard and Ken Block…

International Top 20:

National Top 20:

