PSNI investigating armed robbery in Derry

There’s been an armed robbery at a shop in the Elmwood Terrace area of Derry.

Police say shortly after 10pm last night, as a female staff member was closing the shop for the evening she was approached by an unknown male wearing dark clothing and armed with a knife.

The man, whose face was covered by a scarf, threatened the staff member and made off with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes from the scene towards the Beechwood Street area. The female staff member was left badly shaken but not injured.

Anyyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives in Strand Road, or via Crimestoppers.