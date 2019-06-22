Oireachtas members briefed on Failte Ireland’s Donegal plans

Failte Ireland has been briefing Donegal Oireachtas members on its activities in Donegal, saying it wants to maximise the tourism potential of the county.

Deputies Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher, Thomas Pringle, and Charlie McConalogue, attended the special presentation in Dublin, along with Senator Padraig MacLochlainn.

Senior Fáilte Ireland officials stressed the importance of tourism to the national economy, to grow visitor numbers, increase tourism revenue, and to support jobs across Donegal and the North West.

They were told the Tourism Development Authority had invested over €465,000 in six Donegal festivals, along with the provision of capital funding for Fanad Lighthouse, Slíabh League, Malin Head, Glenveagh, and Ards Forest Park.

They were also given county specific details on Fáilte Ireland’s grant programmes, business supports, and training initiatives.

The potential for Donegal to benefit under the Destination Towns programme was also highlighted.

Meanwhile, four leading Swiss journalists – representing a luxury lifestyle magazine, as well as national and regional newspapers – have been exploring Donegal, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The journalists, who have a combined readership of almost 288,000 people, visited a number of key attractions in the county.