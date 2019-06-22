Hospitality VAT rate changes may be revisited – Minister

A junior minister in the Department of Tourism says the hospitality VAT rate is continually being reviewed.

In 2011 to encourage growth in the hospitality sector, the VAT rate was reduced from 13.5% to 9%.

This was reversed from January 1st this year, leading to resteraunteurs and hoteliers in Donegal to protest that they were being penalised for Dublin’s success.

This morning, Minister Brendan Griffin said he’s aware of the potential effect of Brexit on the hospitality sector, and the government retains the option to lower the VAT rate again…………..