Donegal Rally: Reaction as cars head into first service of Day 2

The 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally is proving to be a very exciting and unpredictable event.

As the cars head into their first service of Day 2, Sam Moffett leads the way in the International in his Fiesta WRC just 0.6 seconds ahead of Craig Breen, who is also in a Fiesta WRC. Declan Boyle suffered a puncture on SS8 which meant he lost his overnight lead.

Oisin Kelly caught up with leader Sam Moffett, third placed Callum Devine, fifth placed Garry Jennings, Joe MGonigle and Alaistair Fisher as they headed to service…

In the National category, Ian Barrett now leads the way in his Darrian T90 and he is one second ahead of overnight leader Ryan Loughran. Damien Tourish is third in the National a further 12.6 seconds back.

Oisin Kelly spoke with the Top 3 in the National…