Donegal International Rally – Day 2 Wrap & Reaction

The 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally has seen plenty of thrills and spills over the past two days of action.

Oisin Kelly wrapped up Day 2 on Highland Radio…

Oisin also spoke with the top crews and more as they came off the final stage of the day – Craig Breen (2nd International), Sam Moffett (1st International), Callum Devine (3rd International – 1st R5), Garry Jennings (4th International), Manus Kelly (6th International – 3rd R5), Ryan Loughran (1st National), Damien Tourish (2nd National), Declan Gallagher (3rd National) and Ken Block…

As the competitors look ahead to Day 3, it’s Sam Moffett leading the International Category with 17.3 seconds to spare on Craig Breen with both driving Fiesta WRCs.

In third place is the Fiesta R5 of Callum Devine and he is fighting off Garry Jennings in a Subaru Impreza WRC with 4.5 seconds between them. Josh Moffett is in fifth in a Hyundai i20 R5 a further 45.7 seconds back.

In the National Category Ryan Loughran leads the way ahead of Damien Tourish in the battle of the Mk2 Escorts. 7 seconds separate the top two cars there.

Declan Gallagher is third in the National in his Toyota Starlet while it’s Damien Gallagher in fourth and Mark Alcorn in fifth.

Be sure to tune Highland Radio’s way or keep an eye on highlandradio.com for all the latest 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally updates.