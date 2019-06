Derry were beaten by Laois in the Second Round of Qualifiers in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship on Saturday evening at Owenbeg.

0-12 v 1-13 was the final score in a game that the Oakleaf County led by a point with just 5 minutes remaining.

A Laois goal on 66 minutes put the Leinster side ahead and there was no way back for Damian McErlain’s side.