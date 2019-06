Tyrone and Monaghan will face off in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Final following their wins over Derry and Donegal respectively on Friday evening.

Tyrone were 1-14 v 0-10 winners over Derry in Armagh.

The Red Hands led 0-09 v 0-06 at half-time with their goal coming from the penalty spot on 46 minutes.

Luke Donnelly was the man to find the back of the Derry net which put Tyrone 7 points ahead with just 14 minutes to play.