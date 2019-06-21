North West City Region takes the spotlight in Dublin

Civic leaders from both Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council met with senior Government officials in Dublin Castle this week.

The meeting of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership heard first-hand how the strong collaborative regional approach is driving forward growth and development in region.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Nicholas Crossan says the support for the North West City Region was clearly evident among those attending the meeting in Dublin.

He says, having the focus on the North West City Region in Dublin and having senior government officials working in a co-ordinated and concerted way on the region’s priorities is to be welcomed.

Representatives from the Irish Business Employers Confederation, the Confederation of British Industry NI and IBEC/CBI Joint Council presented on how working with business and industry is delivering opportunities for growth in the region.

They also spoke about the importance of utilising the opportunities available to strengthen existing partnerships that will allow Donegal, Derry and Strabane build on their strategic strengths.

While Regional Innovation Partners, including LYIT, Donegal ETB, Ulster University and the North West Regional College outlined details on emerging opportunities to deliver economic growth through regional innovation pathways.

Discussions also took place in relation to emerging Climate Action and Adaptation policies on how the North West City Region can deliver on national priorities in these emerging areas.