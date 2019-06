A petition is to be handed over to the Children’s Minister requesting urgent funding for Lifeline Inishowen.

Lifeline, situated in Carndonagh provides support of women experiencing abuse however a lack of Government funding has resulted in a major struggle to keep its doors open.

The next closest available service of its kind is in Letterkenny, about 60km away.

Mary Doherty, Chairperson of Lifeline Inishowen has been outlining the services that they provide;