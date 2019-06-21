Man charged with Bundoran road deaths back in court

A Fermanagh man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two people, and serious bodily harm to another, in Bundoran last year has remanded on continuing bail at Ballyshannon District Court.

21-year-old Joseph Gilroy, of Lisnaskea Road, Transa Island, Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer, and also causing serious bodily harm to Rachel Elliott.

The charges relate to a collision at East End, Bundoran, on August 19th last.

The defendant is also charged with driving with no insurance, no licence, failing to report a hit and run, and other offences.

Meanwhile, in a related case, 21-year-old Conor Brennan, Coolcran Road Tempo who was said in court to be the owner of the car involved in the alleged dangerous driving causing death, was charged with having no insurance, failing to produce insurance and having no certificate of roadworthiness at the same venue and on the same date.

Defence solicitor Tom MacSharry told the court the Book of Evidence was not yet ready.

He said there were summary matters before the court, and they were also to be adjourned to July 19th.

Judge Kevin Kilrane turned down a defence application for legal aid for the defendant’s appearance in the district court.

But he said he would grant legal aid to the defendant at the circuit court.

The third alleged victim of the defendant’s driving, Rachel Elliott, from County Fermanagh was in court today.