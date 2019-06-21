Major plans to enhance visitor experience at Ards Forest Park

Major plans are underway to enhance the visitor experience at Ards Forest Park with hopes of making it a key attraction along the Wild Atlantic Way.

A team of consultants have been assigned to help the park realise its full potential while a public information session is also due to take place at the end of the month to allow locals have their say.

Plans for the park include improvements to the orientation as well as the development of a cycle trail and enhanced play areas.

Joan Crawford of Failte Ireland says the plans will have far reaching benefits to local tourism: