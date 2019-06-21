Magee talks European Games and retirement plans

Three time Olympian and European Games bronze medallist Chloe Magee has been speaking of her honour at being chosen as the flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the European Games in Minsk.

Ireland’s leading female badminton player for over ten years will lead Team Ireland into the Dinamo Stadium today for the second edition of the event.

Magee will be competing in the mixed doubles in Minsk, partnering with her brother Sam. The Magee family, from Raphoe in Donegal are a dominant force in Irish and international badminton with her brother Joshua Magee competing in the men’s doubles in Minsk with Paul Reynolds, and her niece Rachael Darragh competing in the women’s singles.

Speaking the Greg Hughes on the Nine Til Noon Show, Chloe said that she may hang up her racket after the 2020 Olympics: