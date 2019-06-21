Less than a second separates the Top 3 after SS4 in Joule Donegal International Rally

It’s tight at the top in both the International and National Categories of the Joule Donegal International Rally on Day 1 as the cars head for Special Stage 5.

Declan Boyle leads the International in his Fiesta WRC, just 0.3 seconds ahead of Sam Moffett in second and Craig Breen is third, also 0.3 seconds behind. Callum Devine and Garry Jennings round off the Top 5.

In the National category, Ryan Loughran leads the way in his Escort Mk 2 ahead of Gary McPhillips.

Oisin Kelly reports for Highland Radio Sport…