Joule Donegal International Rally: Day 1 Wrap

It was a very busy day in the Joule Donegal International Rally as the crews completed the first 6 stages of the 20 which will take place over the weekend.

Declan Boyle and Brian Boyle lead the International category in their Fiesta WRC where it’s very tight at the top. They are just 0.9 seconds ahead of Craig Breen who is in second. A further 1.6 seconds back is Sam Moffett. Fourth place in the International is Calluk Devine in his Fiesta R5 with Garry Jennings in fifth overall.

In the National Category it’s Ryan Loughran and Gareth Doherty leading the way just 1.2 seconds ahead of 2018 National champion Ian Barrett. Third place there is Damian Tourish, who is 6.9 seconds off the leader Loughran. Jonathan Pringle sits in fourth in the National while Kevin Eves is fifth.

Oisin Kelly wrapped up the day’s action…

