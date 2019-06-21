Joule Donegal International Rally – Craig Breen leads after SS5

It’s still a very close affair at the top of the leaderboard of the 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally and Craig Breen now leads the way there in his Fiesta WRC along with Paul Nagle.

They are 0.7 seconds ahead of Declan Boyle, also in a Fiesta WRC, while Sam Moffett makes it a trio of Fiesta WRC’s in the Top 3 as he is a further 2 seconds back.

In the National Category, Ryan Loughran is out in front there with his Escort Mk2. He is 4.1 seconds ahead of Gary McPhillips in second while last year’s National winner Ian Barrett is third, a further 1.6 seconds back.

Chris Ashmore reports for Highland Radio Sport…