Fine Gael’s decision to vote against a Sinn Fein bill aiming to protect hospitality workers rights to tips has been described as shameful.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking after his party’s Protection of Employee Tips Bill passed in the Dail.

He says, this is a simple but important piece of legislation and marks an important step forward in strengthening workers’ rights.

He says Fine Gael’s opposition goes against the democratic will of the Houses of the Oireachtas: