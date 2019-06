The Donegal Minors were beaten by Monaghan in the Ulster Semi-Final on Friday night by 5-10 v 2-11 at Brewster Park.

The sides were level at half-time 3-05 v 2-08 but a fine second half performance from the defending champions Monaghan brought them through. They now go on to face Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Final.

Pauric Hilferty and Martin McHugh spoke after the final whistle…