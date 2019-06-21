Declan Boyle leads by less than a second after Day 1 of the Joule Donegal International Rally

Declan and Brian Boyle will lead the 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally as the competitors head into Day 2.

They are just 0.9 seconds ahead of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle with Sam Moffett a further 1.6 seconds back. Callum Devine is fourth overall and leading the R5 category, he is 10.6 seconds behind Moffett and it’s Garry Jennings in fifth a further 11.1 seconds back.

In the National Category it’s Ryan Loughran and Gareth Doherty leading the way in their Escort Mk2. They are 1.2 seconds ahead of 2018 National winner Ian Barrett in his Darrian T90.

Damian Tourish is 5.7 seconds behind Barrett in third while Jonathan Pringle and Kevin Eves round off the Top 5 in the National.

Oisin Kelly has the latest…