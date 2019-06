As the competitors finish their first loop of Day 1 of the Joule Donegal International Rally, Declan and Brian Boyle lead the way in the Fiesta WRC, 0.9 seconds ahead of Craig Breen & Paul Nagle.

Callum Devine sits third overall in his Fiesta R5. Sam Moffett is in fourth while Gary Jennings sits fifth.

Oisin Kelly reports for Highland Radio Sport…