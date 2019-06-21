Boyle, Moffett and Barrett look ahead to Day 2 of the Joule Donegal International

If Day 1 of the 2019 Joule Donegal International Rally is anything to go by then Day 2 will be an action-packed day.

There were plenty of thrills and spills during the first 6 stages of the event and at the end of those, Declan Boyle leads the way in the International Category while Ryan Loughran is leading the National.

Chris Ashmore spoke with rally leader Declan Boyle, third placed International competitor Sam Moffett and second placed National man Ian Barrett to look ahead to Day 2 of the Joule Donegal International Rally…