Ulster Final Preview – Ryan McHugh on Donegal getting it right

Ryan McHugh is chasing a third Ulster winners medal this Sunday when Donegal clash with Cavan in this summer’s big final at Clones.

Since Ryan made the step up to senior football he has missed just one Ulster final which was in 2017.

There is a huge Cavan connection in the McHugh house as dad Martin guided the Breffni County to their last provincial success in 1997.

The 2018 All Star has been speaking with Damien Donohue ahead of Sunday’s showpiece as Donegal seek back to back titles…

