Request to extend the closing date of Kilcar PO submitted

A request has been submitted to An Post requesting an extension to the proposed closing date of Kilcar Post Office.

A letter has been sent by Donegal Deputies, Pat the Cope Gallagher, Thomas Pringle and Pearse Doherty asking for the closure of the Post Office which is due to close at the end of this month to be extended by 6 months.

They believe this would give sufficient time to the Local Action Committee and others to make submissions in a bid to save the service.

The Deputies met with Communications Minister Sean Canney today and appealed to him to support their request for an extension.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the community deserves time to make their case to An Post: