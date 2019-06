There’s been a year on year rise in the number of planning permissions granted in Donegal according to the CSO, with 241 permissions granted in the first quarter of this year, 97 of them dwellings.

Nationally, the figure was 6,843.

In the first three months of 2018, there were 228 permissions granted in Donegal according to the CSO, 78 of them dwellings.

Nationally, the figure was 6,036.