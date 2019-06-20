Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly encourages a safe and enjoyable Rally weekend

Cllr Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly wishes everyone an enjoyable and safe Donegal International Weekend.

Newly elected councillor Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly welcomes competitors and visitors from near and far to spectacular Co. Donegal for the world-renowned Donegal International Rally which takes place this weekend. Manus Kelly and his co-driver Donal Barrett have been the overall winners of the prestigious event over the last three years.

Cllr Kelly has a long association with the Donegal International Rally which attracts thousands of fans and crews to the county which in turn brings millions of euros to the local economy. Cllr Kelly stated “thanks to the support of many Sponsors, Donegal County Council and Failte Ireland the event has gone from strength to strength every year. I acknowledge the professional and hard-working members of Donegal Motor Club who run the only 3 day rally in Ireland.

Safety is upmost in any motorsport event. All competitors must pass strict safety rules and inspections before and during the event. The safety of spectators and the public is the responsibility of everyone following the event. Cllr Kelly appeals to everyone following the event to “drive carefully, respect other road users and to KEEP the RACE in its PLACE”. He continued by stating “The Gardai will be out in force this weekend and I support them in taking a zero tolerance with anyone showing disregard for the rules of the road”. He added, “the roads do get busy in and around Letterkenny and the surrounding towns over the weekend. I appeal to the travelling public to follow the guidance of the Gardai and marshals and not to park in areas which will affect traffic flow”

Cllr Kelly acknowledges the support the event gets from the local business community. “Without the sponsors the event would not take place and the competing crews would not be competing. I appeal to everyone to support of the many sponsors in return, be it the local shop, garage, pub or restaurant”

Cllr Kelly also acknowledged the volunteers who help make the event happen, “We must thank the residents and landowners along the stages who allow the public roads to be closed for a few hours to allow the event to happen. The Marshals who give their time to ensure the safe running of the event deserve praise also as without them the event would not run.

In concluding Cllr Kelly wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable weekend and let’s hope the weather plays its part in showing off the spectacular scenery of Co. Donegal.