Gardai warn this years rally operation will be ‘biggest ever’

Gardai are warning that they will have a zero tolerance policy in place for anti-social activity ahead of what they say will be the biggest policing operation ever conducted over rally weekend.

In the past, the weekend has been notorious for a high level of drink and drug driving and assaults however Gardai have stressed that this a small element of the crowd who come to Donegal are not the true fans who follow the rally.

The courts service has also been notified to have sittings on standby throughout the weekend as necessary.

Inspector Michael Harrison says if people break the law, they will be dealt with accordingly: