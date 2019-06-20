GAA Programme Ulster Final Special

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s hour long Ulster final special Tom Comack is joined in studio by a number of guests – Michael Lafferty captain of the 1983 Ulster championship winning Donegal team who defeated Cavan, in the final. The one and only time the two county’s met in the Ulster final.

Paddy McDyre, son of the legendary Columba McIntyre a member of the 1947 Cavan winning All-Ireland team.

Cavan man Oliver Prunty who lives in Donegal and is highly immersed in Donegal football and chairman of the St Mary’s GAA club in Convoy.

Christy Murray, Donegal’s best known piper from Raphoe and avid Donegal supporter.

And from Cavan, former Cavan star Stephen King, an Ulster championship winner with from 1997.

Part 1

Part 2

Donegal v Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this weekend from 1.40pm. Join the Highland team for full LIVE match coverage in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.

