Further searches into INLA criminality carried out in Derry today

A number of items and over £16,000 in cash have been seized during a number of searches carried out in Derry today as part of an investigation into INLA criminality.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit carried out six searches in the he city centre, Galliagh and Shantallow areas of Derry.

They were supported by HMRC officers during four of the searches and a number of items were seized including counterfeit clothing, mobile phones, computers and documentation as well as over £16,000 in cash.

Today’s searches follow a number of recent operations targeting the INLA and their associated criminality.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit is appealing to anyone with information regarding criminality by paramilitary organisations to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers.