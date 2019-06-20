Children being admitted to adult mental health units, unacceptable – Doherty

A Donegal Deputy has raised serious concern following the publication of the Mental Health Commission’s annual report which revealed that 84 children were admitted to adult mental health centres in 2018.

Chief Executive of the Commission, John Farrelly says the placement of any child in any adult unit indicates a gap in service provision.

That was echoed by Deputy Pearse Doherty who told Junior Minister Jim Daly in the Dail today that it is essential all beds at mental health facilities across the country are commissioned: