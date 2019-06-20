Donegal competitors off to European Games

The Ireland team have departed for the second edition of the European Games which starts this weekend in Minsk Belarus.

Donegal is well represented on the 65 strong squad. The Magee household are shipping out from Raphoe, Chloe, Sam and Joshua Magee are travelling with neice Rachel Darragh to compete in the Badminton discipline.

On the Athletics front, Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGroary will take on the 400m hurdles and Gerard Donnell of Carrick AC will go in the 110m hurdles.

Finn Valley’s Dermot McGranaghan is part of the Ireland coaching staff.