Decision not to proceed with Sea Survival Training Centre ‘outrageous’

A decision not to proceed with a €1.5 million Sea Survival Training Centre at Greencastle has been described as outrageous.

While funding for the centre was announced in 2016, it was confirmed this week that there is no current provisions to proceed with the project.

The issue is to be raised in the Seanad today with pressure mounting on Minister for the Marine Michael Creed to reverse the decision.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says it’s imperative that the financial resources be put in place and for the Government row back on promises made is totally unacceptable: