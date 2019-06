The current rate of growth in the Irish economy won’t continue next year.

The ESRI says our finances are growing strongly – despite the risks caused by Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.

It predicts growth of 4 percent this year, but only 3.2 percent in 2020.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, says the report is a clear warning – and contradicts the government’s estimations: