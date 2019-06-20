Breen & Nagle here to win Donegal Rally

Irish Tarmac Championship leaders Craig Breen and Paul Nagle will race this weekend’s Joule Donegal International Rally in a Fiesta WRC.

The crew will sacrifice championship points so they can battle for the outright win against the other wrc contenders, but his preferred choice would have been to take part in the R5 car.

Breen’s last visit to Donegal was in 2013 in the Escort, an event he failed to finish while it’s been 13 years since Nagle graced the roads of the north west.

Since that time, both have had stints on the World Rally Championship, a level they want to return to.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Craig Breen ahead of this weekend’s much anticipated Donegal Rally…