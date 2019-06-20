Beef farmers losing €116 h/a before subsidies – ifac

The dependency of the agriculture sector on EU subsidies has been thrown into sharp relief today with a new report showing that before subsidies, the average beef farm lost €116 per hectare in 2018.

The report has been produced by ifac, the farming, food and agribusiness professional services firm, which surveyed over 2,130 Irish farmers and analysed trends from 21,755 sets of on-farm financial accounts.

Philip O’Connor is author of the ifac Farm Report 2019 – He says there is still a lot of uncertainty, particularly in the beef centre…………

The full report can be downloaded HERE