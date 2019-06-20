25 Donegal schools honoured for their commitment to STEM

25 Donegal primary schools have been honoured by Science Foundation Ireland for their promotion of science, technology, engineering and maths.

The “Discover Primary Science and Maths Award” recognises participation in a programme intended to increase interest in STEM among primary school students and their teachers.

Schools who take part in the programme keep a log of STEM activities they have undertaken throughout the school year, including classroom investigations and projects, field trips and hosting visits from scientists or engineers.

At the presentation ceremony, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphreys welcomed the fact that 25 Donegal had come through the programme and received the award. She said the SFI Discover Primary Science and Maths programme provides students with the skills necessary to learn more about STEM, and inspires them to become the next generation of innovative leaders, creative thinkers and problem solvers.

Dr Ruth Freeman of Science Foundation Ireland said they are committed to making STEM accessible to all, and SFI’s priority is to break down any barriers to engaging young people in STEM and nurture their ability to be creative, critical thinkers.

A full list of the successful schools is available on our website, highlandradio.com

The recipient schools from Donegal are:

Cloughfin National School